Tokyo cops: Man loses ¥50,000 at pachinko, torches parlor bathroom

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly started a fire in a bathroom of a pachinko parlor in Katsushika Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 20).

On August 7 at around 3:30 p.m., Yusuke Shishijima allegedly used a lighter to set toilet paper on fire inside the bathroom of the parlor, located in the Nishi Shin-Koiwa area. He then fled the scene. The subsequent blaze caused damage to a wall and a toilet seat.

Shishijima, who has been charged with arson resulting in property damage, admits to the allegations. “On that day, I lost between 40,000 yen and 50,000 yen,” the suspect is quoted by police. “So I did it as an act of revenge.”

Shishijima was identified as a person of interest after the examination of security camera footage.

The blaze was extinguished by a staff member of the parlor after smoke was seen coming from the toilet.

At the time of the incident, there were nearly 1,500 customers inside the parlor but none suffered injuries.

