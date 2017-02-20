Tokyo cops investigating outbreak of suspected arson cases

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating an outbreak of more than a dozen cases of suspected arson in Kita and Adachi wards, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 20).

At around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, firefighters responded to a report about a blaze at a two-floor workshop and residence in the Toshima Area of Kita Ward. The fire consumed 230 square meters of space in the structure.

Prior to the blaze, police received two reports of motorcycles set ablaze in the same area.

Since February 12, there have been 17 reports of suspicious fires, targeting motorcycles, mattresses, bicycles and structures in Adachi and Kita wards, lodged with police. Of the reported fires, 12 of them took place on Friday and Saturday.

Comment On This Article