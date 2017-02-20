Tokyo cops investigating outbreak of suspected arson cases

By on

Blazes have targeted motorcycles, mattresses, bicycles and structures

A fire likely deliberately set consumed about 230 square meters of a two-floor workshop and residence in Kita Ward on Sunday

A fire likely deliberately set consumed about 230 square meters of a two-floor workshop and residence in Kita Ward on Sunday

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating an outbreak of more than a dozen cases of suspected arson in Kita and Adachi wards, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 20).

At around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, firefighters responded to a report about a blaze at a two-floor workshop and residence in the Toshima Area of Kita Ward. The fire consumed 230 square meters of space in the structure.

Prior to the blaze, police received two reports of motorcycles set ablaze in the same area.

Since February 12, there have been 17 reports of suspicious fires, targeting motorcycles, mattresses, bicycles and structures in Adachi and Kita wards, lodged with police. Of the reported fires, 12 of them took place on Friday and Saturday.

  , , ,

Tokyo cops investigating outbreak of suspected arson cases added by on
View all posts by Tokyo Reporter Staff →

Comment On This Article