Wakayama cops: Hammer-wielding man steals jewelry worth 40 mil. yen from home

WAKAMA (TR) – A man broke into a residence in Tanabe City using a hammer and stole jewelry worth 40 million yen, police said on Sunday.

Police arrested Hiroki Sasaki, 29, on suspicion of breaking into the residence of a 75-year-old man at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nippon News Network reports (Feb. 19).

An officer responding to a neighbor’s emergency call arrived to find Sasaki holding a jewelry box containing a watch and jewelry, and apprehended him at a nearby parking lot, police said.

The elderly resident told TV Asahi (Feb. 19) that Sasaki “smashed up my door and came in. He said ‘money, gimme money,’ but I told him I didn’t have any.”

Sasaki admitted to the charges, telling police he chose the home because the owner was the victim of another robbery in 2015, where he was robbed of precious metals worth some 54 million yen.

