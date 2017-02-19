Chiba cops: ¥11 million in cash stolen from pachinko parlor

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the theft of more than 10 million in cash from a pachinko parlor in Kimitsu City, reports TBS News (Feb. 17).

At around 5:00 a.m. on Friday, an employee at an exchange window of parlor New Tiger, located in the Hogisaku area, noticed that a safe containing about 11 million yen in cash was missing.

An examination of security camera footage by police showed several persons committing the crime, and fleeing the scene in a vehicle. As well, there were indications that they accessed the premises by wrenching open a door.

According to Nippon News Network (Feb. 18), the safe was later found discarded and empty along a municipal road, about 1.4 kilometers from the parlor.

That same morning, about 50,000 yen in cash was found missing from inside an exchange window of another parlor in nearby Sodegaura City in which a door had also been wrenched open. Give the similar modus operandi, police suspect that it is very likely that the same perpetrators committed both crimes.

Comment On This Article