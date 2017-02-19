Aichi cops nab man in stabbing of stranger on Konan street

AICHI (TR) – A knife-wielding man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a stranger in the face and arms on a street in the town of Kochino in Konan City on Saturday night, police said.

At around 8:30 p.m., the wife of a 26-year-old man telephoned police, saying the suspect “approached and suddenly stabbed my husband in the face with what seemed like a knife,” Nippon News Network reports (Feb. 19).

Responding police found Shingo Endo, 22, holding a bloody knife at a nearby park, and arrested him after he admitted stabbing the victim.

The victim was hospitalized with injuries to his face and arms.

Police are investigating the motives of Endo, who has been charged with attempted murder.

