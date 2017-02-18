Kanagawa cops: Construction worker raped school girl in forest

Suspect possibly raped dozens of other girls

Officers at the Odawara Police Station arrested a man for allegedly dragging a girl, 14, into a forest and raping her

KANAGAWA (TR) – A male employee in the construction industry admitted he dragged a 14-year-old girl into a forest and raped her in Odawara City, police said on Friday.

Kohei Kamitani, 23, who works at a civil engineering company, was arrested on suspicion of raping and also injuring the girl who was on her way home from middle school at around 7 p.m. on January 20, Nippon News Network reports (Feb. 17).

Kamitani, who has admitted to the charges, was apprehended after he exited his residence Friday morning. The results of a DNA test conducted on evidence left at the crime scene proved to be a match for the suspect.

“I raped the girl,” Kamitani was quoted by police as saying.

Police are investigating whether the suspect is tied to dozens of other rape cases involving middle and high school girls in the same area over the past few years, according to NHK (Feb. 17).

