TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a married Vietnamese couple in Kiryu City, Gunma Prefecture in the cultivation of marijuana in the largest seizure by the department in nearly a decade, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Feb. 17).

Between July and November, Tran Van Minh, 27, and his wife, 22, allegedly cultivated 108 marijuana plants, valued at roughly 25 million yen, inside four rooms in an apartment. They were also found to be in possession of 260 grams of dried cannabis, valued at around 1.3 million yen.

In searching the premises, police found special lighting, fans and insulation sheets for use in the cultivation process.

Tran, who has been charged with violating the Cannabis Control Law regarding cultivation with intent to sell, denies the charges. His wife has declined to comment on the allegations.

Police also seized another 300 marijuana plants from the premises, which brings the street value of the contraband roughly 100 million yen.

The bust is the largest for the Tokyo department since 2008, police said.

