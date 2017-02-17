Tokyo cops nab Ghanaian nationals in sale of fake brand items in Ueno

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a Ghanaian man and his son over the alleged sale of counterfeit brand items in the Ueno area of Taito Ward, reports TBS News (Feb. 17).

On Wednesday, police arrested the man, 47, his son, 25, and one other person in the alleged possession of a fake Adidas jacket with intent to sell from a store in the Ameyoko Shotengai area.

All three suspects admit to the allegations. “It was sent from China,” one of the suspects was quoted by TV Asahi (Feb. 17).

The suspects manage two shops in the area that have accumulated 43 million yen in sales over the past two years. Police suspect that it is highly likely that much of that revenue was obtained through the sale of counterfeit items.

Police seized 190 items from the suspects, including shirts, jackets and purses with labels for such brands as Chanel, Adidas and Gucci. One suspect said that the “items were sent from China.” Police are now investigating how they were obtained by the suspects.

According to police, cases of foreigners selling counterfeit products at prices cheaper than genuine articles have being emerging in Ueno and the Harajuku area of Shibuya Ward one after another.

Comment On This Article