OSAKA (TR) – The driver of a train was injured after the body of a man who jumped from a station platform shattered the glass of the carriage in a likely suicide, police said on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 15).

At around 1:25 p.m., the man, believed to be in his 30s, leaped in front of an oncoming semi-express train of the Hankyu Kyoto Main Line as it passed through Aikawa Station, located in Higashiyodogawa Ward. The impact of his body with the front of the train smashed a glass panel on the left side, sending shards into the face of the driver.

According to the Higashiyodogawa Police Station, the man who jumped was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. He was later confirmed dead. The driver sustained light injuries.

A separate report by the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 15) says that a girl, around the age of 1, who was near the location of the impact, also suffered light injuries from flying glass. The roughly 200 passengers on the train were not injured.

An examination of security camera footage by police showed the man jump in front of the train from the platform. The driver attempted to apply emergency brakes but he was unable to prevent the train from striking the man.

According to Hankyu, the incident caused the suspension of 57 trains, inconveniencing about 163,300 passengers.

Comment On This Article