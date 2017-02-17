Malaysian police arrest boyfriend of woman suspected in killing of Kim-Jong-nam

MALAYSIA (TR) – Police in Malaysia on Thursday arrested a man romantically linked to a woman suspected in the killing of the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Kuala Lumpur earlier this week, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 16).

Police arrested Muhammad Farid Bin Jalaluddin, a 26-year-old Malaysian national, as a part of an investigation into the suspected poisoning death of Kim Jong-nam at the hands of spies at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Monday.

That same day, police arrested a woman carrying an Indonesian passport identifying her as 25-year-old Siti Aishah. She is believed to be the girlfriend of Jalaluddin.

On Wednesday, police arrested Doan Thi Huong, 28, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. She was in possession of a Vietnamese passport. Police are also seeking the whereabouts of other men in the case.

An Indonesian office is quoted by Kyodo News (Feb. 17) as saying the passport held by Aishah is genuine. However, Fuji News Network cites a Malaysian investigative source who believes Doan “is a native of North Korea.”

Of the other men sought in the case, one is suspected by investigative sources of being a member of a scout team for the Korean People’s Army, which is the military of North Korea, says Fuji News Network, citing local media.

The two women are believed to have worked together in grabbing Kim from behind, temporarily holding and spraying him with an unknown liquid inside a terminal at the airport prior to a flight to Macau on Monday. Complaining of dizziness, Kim then sought help. He was later confirmed dead en route to a hospital.

An autopsy was conducted on the body of Kim on Wednesday, but the cause of death has not been announced.

According to Malaysia police, the arrests of both women were made with the aid of security camera footage. A screen grab distributed by news outlets shows a female suspect wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with the writing “LOL” across the front.

News outlets in Japan on Wednesday cited Japanese government sources that said both women suspected in the assassination had likely been killed.

