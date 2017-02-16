Tokyo cops: Woman used yakuza to extort ex-boyfriend

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old woman and an organized crime member in the alleged extortion of her former boyfriend, reports TBS News (Feb. 16).

In November of last year, Kazutoshi Sato, a 60-year-old member of a gang affiliated with the Matsuba-kai, is alleged to have taken 50,000 yen from the former boyfriend, 32, of Asa Iketani after threatening him inside a restaurant in Shinjuku Ward.

Sato, who has been accused of blackmail, denies the allegations. “I do not know about any threats,” the suspect is quoted by the Shinjuku Police Station. “I had nothing to do with it.”

According to TV Asahi (Feb. 15), Iketani and the victim were in a relationship over a three-month period before the incident. While they were together, continued fighting resulted in Iketani entering the hospital due to poor health.

She then consulted with Iketani, an acquaintance, to recover hospital expenses.

