TOKYO (TR) – A man lifted up 7-year-old twin boys and slammed them into shrubs in Fuchu City because they skipped running practice, police said on Thursday.

Tokyo Metropolitan police arrested Shuji Tomohiro, 35, for allegedly assaulting the twin boys of his former dating partner in November 2015, Nippon News Network reports (Feb. 16).

Tomohiro picked up both of the twins in elementary school and threw them into nearby shrubbery, police said.

