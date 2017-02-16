TOKYO (TR) – A man posing as a gangster threatened a male stranger into handing over 50,000 yen, claiming he resembled a man who punched an acquaintance, Tokyo Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday.

In January, Motoru Nakamura, 38, allegedly threatened the man at an apartment building in Katsushika Ward and stole the cash, Nippon News Network reports (Feb. 15).

Nakamura, who told the stranger he “resembles the man who punched a woman I know,” has admitted to the charges.

After posing as a gangster, Nakamura took the victim to a convenience store. The suspect then pretended to phone an acquaintance and said “The story’s been passed on” and “Where’s the gratitude?” before forcing the victim to withdraw the cash from an ATM.

