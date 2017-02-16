Tokyo cops: Elderly man found stabbed to death in Chofu

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of an elderly man with stab wounds inside an apartment in Chofu City, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 16).

At around noon on Thursday, a helper visiting the first-floor residence, located in the Kokuryocho area, alerted police after finding the man collapsed and bleeding from his head atop a bed.

Police arriving at the residence confirmed him dead at the scene. He was lying face-up with a stab wound to the neck and markings on his arms indicating that he attempted to fend off an attacker. A pair of scissors covered in blood were also found at the scene.

The body is believed to belong to the resident of the apartment, aged in his 80s. He lives in the unit alone.

Police are investigating the case as murder.

Comment On This Article