Salon masseur in Tochigi accused of molesting female customers

TOCHIGI (TR) – Police have re-arrested the manager of an aroma salon in Oyama City over the alleged molestation of a female customer, reports TBS News (Feb. 15).

In September, Yoshinobu Iso, the 59-year-old manage of Salon de LaMer, located in the Higashijonan area, allegedly fondled the chest of the woman, 29, during an oil treatment.

Iso, who has been charged with indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “There’s no doubt that I committed an indecency,” the suspect is quoted.

Iso is already under prosecution over the alleged molestation of another woman, aged 22.

