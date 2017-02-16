MALAYSIA (TR) – Police in Malaysia have apprehended a second woman suspected in the killing of the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Kuala Lumpur earlier this week, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 16).

At around 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, police arrested a woman carrying an Indonesian passport identifying her as Siti Aishah, 25, as a part of an investigation in the suspected poisoning death of Kim Jong-nam at the hands of spies at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Monday.

The day before police arrested Doan Thi Huong, 28, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. She was in possession of a Vietnamese passport.

Police are also seeking the whereabouts of four men in the case.

Previous news reports have indicated that Kim was grabbed from behind and temporarily held inside a terminal at the airport prior to a flight to the Chinese territory of Macau on Monday. Complaining of dizziness, Kim then sought help. He was later confirmed dead en route to a hospital.

According to Malaysia police, the arrest of Doan was made with the aid of security camera footage. A screen grab distributed by news outlets shows the suspect wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with the writing “LOL” across the front.

News outlets in Japan on Wednesday cited Japanese government sources that said both women suspected in the assassination had likely been killed.

