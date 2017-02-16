Hokkaido cops hunt for teen rape suspect who escaped from custody

HOKKAIDO (TR) – About 200 police officers are hunting for a barefoot teen rape suspect on the run after escaping from custody following a hospital visit in Hakodate City on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of rape and detained before he was taken to a hospital when he complained of heart pain, Nippon News Network reports (Feb. 15).

A doctor found he should be able to bear detention and was being loaded into a squad car when he made a break for it in a northern direction at around 4:20 p.m., TV Asahi quoted police as saying (Feb. 15).

Standing roughly 170 centimeters tall with a medium build and blond hair, the alleged rapist was last seen barefoot, wearing a grey top and sweatpants when he fled while still handcuffed.

Police have dispatched a 200-person force to hunt for the whereabouts of the suspect.

