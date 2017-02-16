TOKYO (TR) – The body of a just-born baby was found in a handbag inside a garbage can at a parking lot in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward, TV Asahi reports (Feb. 15).

At around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a male pedestrian found the open black handbag with the baby inside in the garbage can for a vending machine along a street of love hotels and alerted a nearby police box.

The baby, whose umbilical cord was still attached, was confirmed dead about 40 minutes after being transported to a nearby hospital.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating the case as abandonment of a corpse, and plans to perform an autopsy of the baby’s body.

Comment On This Article