Body of newborn baby with umbilical cord attached found dumped in Kabukicho

Passerby found body in trash for vending machine along street of love hotels

The body of an infant with the umbilical cord attached was found in a trash can in Kabukicho on Wednesday

TOKYO (TR) – The body of a just-born baby was found in a handbag inside a garbage can at a parking lot in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward, TV Asahi reports (Feb. 15).

At around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a male pedestrian found the open black handbag with the baby inside in the garbage can for a vending machine along a street of love hotels and alerted a nearby police box.

The baby, whose umbilical cord was still attached, was confirmed dead about 40 minutes after being transported to a nearby hospital.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating the case as abandonment of a corpse, and plans to perform an autopsy of the baby’s body.

