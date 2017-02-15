Saitama cops hunt for masked serial molester

SAITAMA (TR) – Police are hunting for a male suspect here in his late teens in connection with six women who were molested from behind.

A woman in her 20s told police a man bear-hugged her from behind and molested her body while she was walking along a street in Yashio City on Monday, TV Asahi reports (Feb. 14).

Another woman in her 20s was also molested when she walked by a man about 1.5 hours earlier in the neighboring Soka City, police said.

Both women were molested by a male suspect in his late teens with a thin build, last seen wearing a mask and a black sweater.

Police are hunting for the suspect in connection with four similar cases that were reported in the area beginning on January 30.

