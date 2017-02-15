Malaysian police arrest woman with Vietnamese passport in killing of Kim Jong-nam

MALAYSIA (TR) – Police in Malaysia have arrested a woman carrying a Vietnamese passport in the killing of the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at an airport in Kuala Lumpur earlier this week, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 24).

At around 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Doan Thi Huong, 29, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport as a part of an investigation in the suspected poisoning death of Kim Jong-nam at the hands of spies at the same airport on Monday.

Police are also seeking the whereabouts of four men and another woman in the case.

Previous news reports have indicated that Kim was grabbed from behind and temporarily held inside a terminal at the airport prior to a flight to the Chinese territory of Macau on Monday. Complaining of dizziness, Kim then sought help. He was later confirmed dead en route to a hospital.

According to a statement from the Royal Malaysia Police, the arrest of Doan was made with the aid of security camera footage. A screen grab distributed by news outlets shows a female suspect wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with the writing “LOL” across the front.

Prior to her arrest, Doan was with the five other persons at a restaurant in the airport. In fleeing the scene, they split into two groups, leaving Doan behind.

