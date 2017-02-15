Japan: Female spies suspected in Kim Jong-nam killing likely dead

TOKYO (TR) – Sources with the Japanese Government believe that the perpetrators suspected in the killing of the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at an airport in Malaysia earlier this week are likely dead, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 15).

According to the sources, two female spies from North Korea, who are suspected in the poisoning death of Kim Jong-nam on Monday, have likely been killed by another agent. There was no further elaboration.

A screen grab of what appears to be surveillance camera footage provided by TBS News (Feb. 15) shows a woman believed to be one of the spies wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with the writing “LOL” across the front.

A report from Reuters (Feb. 14) says that Kim was grabbed from behind and temporarily held inside a terminal at Kuala Lumpur International Airport prior to a flight to the Chinese territory of Macau on Monday.

Complaining of dizziness, he then sought help, a police official told the news service. He was later confirmed dead en route to a hospital.

Information provided by South Korea’s spy agency via a lawmaker indicates that Kim lived in Macau with a wife. He also maintained a family in Beijing, according to the agency.

