Ibaraki shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

IBARAKI (TR) – A shooting incident involving employees at an industrial waste management company in Kamisu City on Wednesday has left two persons dead, including the suspected shooter in an apparent suicide, Ibaraki Prefectural Police said, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 15).

At around 7:40 a.m., Yoshihiro Tomita, a 65-year-old employee of Kashima Shinpan, allegedly entered the office, located in the Sunayama area, and opened fire, hitting two other male employees.

Juichi Murata, 49, was confirmed dead after arrival at a nearby hospital. The other injured employee, 28, was conscious during transport to the hospital with injuries considered serious.

Murata fled the scene after the incident inside a passenger vehicle. At around 9:00 a.m., the suspect was found dead inside the car parked at Kamisushi Seaside Sports Park, located about four kilometers away the office.

The suspect is believed to have taken his own life by shooting himself in the head, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 15). A gun was also found inside the vehicle.

When asked whether Murata had experienced problems that may have caused him to go on the shooting rampage, the president of Kashima Shinpan said he “didn’t know.”

