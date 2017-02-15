Ibaraki cops nab ex-manager in restaurant robbery

IBARAKI (TR) – A knife-wielding man barged into a pork cutlet chain outlet he used to manage in Ushiku City and stole some 240,000 yen, Ibaraki Prefectural Police said on Tuesday.

In July of last year, Ryo Kusakabe, 27, for allegedly sneaking into an outlet of chain Katsuya through a rear exit before prodding a 40-year-old male worker’s stomach with a knife and ordering him to stay still while he snatched the cash from a cash register, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 14).

Kusakabe, who has been charged with robbery, has admitted to the allegations.

Police eyed Kusakabe as a suspect after analyzing nearby surveillance cameras.

Comment On This Article