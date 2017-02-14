Tokyo cops nab man in Edogawa convenience store robbery

TOKYO (TR) – Police have arrested a 34-year-old man who used a knife to steal some 15,000 yen from a convenience store in Edogawa Ward last year, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 13).

Police utilized security camera footage to apprehend Ryuichi Niwano, who has been accused of pulling a knife on a cashier, 26, at an outlet of Lawson Store 100, located in Nakasakasai, and stealing around 15,000 yen on the morning of November 27.

According to police, Niwano committed the crime after waiting until there were no other customers inside the store. He fled the scene after the incident.

Niwano admits to the allegations. “I did it because I had no money,” the suspect is quoted by police.

