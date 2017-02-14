Tokyo cops arrest ex-employee of delivery company in Tama slaying

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former employee at a delivery company in the murder of a 25-year-old man at a residence in Tama City last year, reports TBS News (Feb. 14).

Police have accused Ryosuke Shimura, 29, of using a survival knife to stab Kohei Fukuyoshi to death inside the victim’s apartment, located on the fourth floor of a building in the Nagayama area, in late February last year.

Police found Fukuyoshi’s body with stab wounds in 28 locations, including the face and abdomen. The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be loss of blood.

Shimura, who has been charged with murder, admits to the allegations. “There’s no question I stabbed the young man to death,” the suspect is quoted.

At the time of the incident, Shimura was employed at the delivery company. In carrying out the crime, he used a cap from the company in posing as a delivery person in gaining access to the victim’s residence.

The suspect has told police that while he and Fukuyoshi were not acquainted he made deliveries to his residence in the past.

Shimura had debts totaling more one million yen. Police are investigating whether the suspect’s motive for the crime was robbery.

