Kyoto cops: Man found dead in car after exhaust blocked with snow

KYOTO (TR) – A man found dead in his car in Miyazu City was killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from a tailpipe clogged by snow, police said on Sunday.

Masayuki Sakane, 62, was found dead in his car parked at his residence by his son at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, NHK reports (Feb. 12).

Sakane was killed by carbon monoxide poisoning, police said.

His car was surrounded by over a meter of snow that fell from his home’s roof, and the rear part of the vehicle was buried.

Sakane was shoveling snow around his home since 9 a.m., and was likely killed by carbon monoxide poisoning after his car’s tailpipe was blocked by snow when he was resting inside, police said.

