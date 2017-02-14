Japan release of Ivanka Trump apparel line likely delayed

TOKYO (TR) – The release of Ivanka Trump brand clothing in Japan is very likely to be delayed, a source familiar with the matter has confirmed, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 14).

Due to a stall in negotiations for the licensing agreement between Trump and Sanei International, the launch date of her eponymous line, scheduled for next month at a department store in the ritzy Ginza district of Chuo Ward, will be difficult to achieve, the source said.

Since being elected U.S. president last year, Donald Trump, Ivanka’s father, has riled public opinion with his controversial policies regarding immigration.

Last week, U.S. retailers Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus announced that they were they were dropping the Ivanka Trump line over “performance” concerns. Other merchants, including Sears, subsequently made similar moves.

Sanei International, whose parent company TSI Holdings is majority-owned by the Development Bank of Japan, indicated that the delay is not connected to the dropping of the same apparel line in the U.S. “Negotiations have been ongoing uninterrupted,” the source said.

Comment On This Article