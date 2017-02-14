Hyogo cops: Woman whose body found in parking lot died from exposure

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have revealed that a woman whose corpse was found in a parking lot for an apartment building in Kobe on Sunday died due to exposure, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 12).

At around 10:00 a.m., police received a tip from a passerby about “a collapsed woman” in the parking lot, located in the Tamatsucho area of Nishi Ward.

Police arriving at the scene found Yuka Kataoka, 43, lying on her side. The woman, clothed only in underwear, was confirmed dead shortly thereafter.

According to police, the results of an autopsy revealed that she died sometime between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. due to exposure to the cold. Bruises and scratches were found in several locations of her body, including the lower back, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 13).

The case is being treating the case as the result of foul play or an accident. Police are now questioning persons Kataoka was living with about the incident.

