Fukushima cops: Man attempted to rob convenience store with scissors

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police have arrested a 50-year-old who attempted to rob a convenience store in Koriyama City with a pair of scissors, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 13).

At just before 3:00 a.m. on Monday, Masami Deguchi entered an outlet of 7-Eleven, located near JR Koriyama Station, and thrust a pair of scissors with eight-centimeter-long blades in front of a male cashier, aged in his 40s, while demanding money.

Deguchi and the cashier then got into a fight, during which time another employee of the store apprehended the suspect.

According to police, the suspect had a few hundred yen in his possession at the time of his arrest.

