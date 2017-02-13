Knife-wielding man robs Kichijoji love hotel

TOKYO (TR) – A man wielding a knife robbed a love hotel in Musashino City on Monday morning, Tokyo Metropolitan Police said, reports TBS News (Feb. 13).

At around 5:40 a.m., the man used the knife to threaten a female clerk at the front desk of Hotel New York, located near JR Kichijoji Station. After taking about 200,000 yen, the man fled the scene.

The woman, who was unharmed, later reported the incident to a nearby police box.

Believed to be in his 50s or 60s, the man was dressed entirely in black. Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.

