Hyogo cops: Woman’s corpse found in Kobe parking lot

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a woman’s corpse in a parking lot for an apartment building in Kobe, reports TBS News (Feb. 12).

At around 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, police received a tip from a passerby about “a collapsed woman” in the parking lot, located in the Tamatsucho area of Nishi Ward.

Police arriving at the scene confirmed the woman dead. Believed to be between 35 and 45, the woman was clothed only in underwear, according to the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 12).

The woman’s body, which did not have any external wounds, was lying sideways near the building.

Police are working to identify the woman and determine the cause of death. The case is being treating the case as the result of foul play or an accident.

