Hyogo cops: Woman’s corpse found in Kobe parking lot

By on

Body was lying sideways near an apartment building

The nude corpse of a woman was found in a parking lot of an apartment building in Kobe on Sunday

The nude corpse of a woman was found in a parking lot of an apartment building in Kobe on Sunday

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a woman’s corpse in a parking lot for an apartment building in Kobe, reports TBS News (Feb. 12).

At around 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, police received a tip from a passerby about “a collapsed woman” in the parking lot, located in the Tamatsucho area of Nishi Ward.

Police arriving at the scene confirmed the woman dead. Believed to be between 35 and 45, the woman was clothed only in underwear, according to the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 12).

The woman’s body, which did not have any external wounds, was lying sideways near the building.

Police are working to identify the woman and determine the cause of death. The case is being treating the case as the result of foul play or an accident.

  , ,

Hyogo cops: Woman’s corpse found in Kobe parking lot added by on
View all posts by Tokyo Reporter Staff →

Comment On This Article