TOKYO (TR) – A woman repeatedly shoved a tube into her 1-year-old son’s nose, scrawled graffiti on his face, bound him with tape and distributed photographs of the ordeal, police said on Friday.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested the woman, 19, and her male partner on suspicion of assault for allegedly repeatedly shoving a tube from a stethoscope into the boy’s nose and mouth at their residence in Adachi Ward in 2016, Nippon News Network reports (Feb. 10).

The woman and man, also 19, as well restrained her son’s hands and feet with tape and tweeted images they took of the abuse, police said.

The woman is partially denying the charges, telling police she “wasn’t the one who stuck a tube” into her son’s mouth and nose while also saying she “shared [the photos] because they were funny.”

