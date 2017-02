TOKYO (TR) – An elderly woman was killed after she was hit by a subway train in Minato Ward in what appears to be a suicide, police said on Saturday.

The woman in her 70s was seen in surveillance camera footage jumping off a Hanzomon Line platform toward and onto the tracks at Omotesando Station in the morning, Fuji News Network reports (Feb. 11).

Police are confirming the identity of the woman, who was transported to a hospital where her death was confirmed.

