Tokyo police sergeant lied about incident to reduce paperwork

Sergeant simplified facts of case

TOKYO (TR) – A male sergeant in the Ikebukuro district was reprimanded for falsely simplifying a traffic incident report to reduce paperwork burden, police said on Friday.

The 56-year-old sergeant of the Ikebukuro Police Station’s traffic division submitted a report containing false descriptions about the incident that occurred in Toshima Ward in November 2016, TV Asahi reports (Feb. 10).

The Metropolitan Police Department reprimanded the sergeant for lying about the facts of the case and using a simple-format document in a bid to reduce the burden of drafting and processing paperwork.

“We will strictly enforce instruction and training of staff to prevent future occurrences,” police said.

