Kyoto ‘foot licker’ gets suspended prison term

KYOTO (TR) – A court here has found a man guilty of sexual assault for licking and nibbling women’s feet after trapping them in his car and gave him a suspended sentence on Friday.

Akira Nishiyama, 56, was charged with sexual assault for asking a woman in her 20s passing by a parking lot to help him fix his car’s brakes in Kyoto around midnight on July 23, before making her sit in the driver’s seat as he forced off her sandal, Nippon News Network reports (Feb. 10).

Nishiyama licked and nibbled her foot for some 35 minutes, the Kyoto District Court heard. He also sexually assaulted another woman in her 30s with the same method in September 2016.

Known as the “foot licker man” among officers investigating the case, Nishiyama was given a two-year jail sentence and a four-year stay of execution.

Nishiyama initially denied the charges, claiming to officers he “doesn’t remember this at all.”

The court ruled that the “form of the crime is unique, and the shame and discomfort felt by the victims was significant.”

“To have continued for tens of minutes means persistence, but the defendant has admitted to the facts and shown an attitude of reflection [of his actions],” the court said in the ruling.

