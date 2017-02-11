Canadian man charged with murder in killing of Japanese woman

VANCOUVER, CANADA (TR) – A 49-year-old Canadian male arrested last year after the discovery of the body of a missing Japanese woman has been prosecuted for murder, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 11).

On Friday, William Schneider was charged with murder in the killing of Natsumi Kogawa, 30, whose body was found by police inside a historic mansion in Vancouver that is currently vacant on September 28.

The following day, police arrested Schneider on suspicion of indignity to a human body.

Kogawa, a native of Aomori Prefecture, had been studying in Vancouver since May. A friend was last able to contact her via the smartphone application Line on September 8. Four days later, a missing persons report was filed with police.

Police did not reveal whether Schneider, who has a past criminal record, admits to the allegations. “Because it is before the trial, we will not to disclose further information,” a representative of the police is quoted by Jiji Press (Feb. 11).

