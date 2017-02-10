Yu Hayami, Iyo Matsumoto prosecuted for crossing onto rail track in Kyoto

KYOTO (TR) – Two female celebrities have been sent to prosecutors for allegedly trespassing onto a rail track in the Arashiyama district, investigative sources revealed on Friday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Feb. 10).

At around 1:00 p.m. on January 13, Iyo Matsumoto, 51, and Yu Hayami, 50, crossed on the track of the Sanin Main Line near Saga-Arashiyama Station without authorization.

Both celebrities, who have been charged with violating the Railway Operation Act, admit to the allegations.

The day after the incident, Matsumoto posted a photograph showing both of them standing atop the gravel bed between the tracks. “At that moment, the sound of the railroad crossing started so we got out of there in a hurry,” she wrote.

After that blog post received a substantial amount of criticism, the Ukyo Police Station launched an investigation.

On January 15, Matsumoto offered an apology for her “imprudent” activity on her blog. “From now on I will better focus on my conduct,” she added. Hayami offered a similar apology for the incident, according to Fuji News Network (Feb. 10).

The pair came to Kyoto for shooting for a travel program, police said.

