Shiga cops: Woman stabbed to death by daughter of husband’s ex-wife 3 years ago

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police have arrested a 44-year-old woman in the stabbing death of a female restaurant manager in Omihachiman City three years ago, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 8).

Kumiko Hiranuma, 44, was held on suspicion of murder for allegedly stabbing Tomoko Shimizu 52, over 10 times at a residence in the city in October.

Police investigated Hiranuma, the daughter of Shimizu’s husband and his former wife, as a suspect based on surveillance camera footage, interviews with family and analysis of possessions left behind after previously focusing on an acquaintance of Shimizu.

Police said there were likely money-related issues between the two, and stopped short of disclosing whether Hiranuma has admitted to the charges.

Hiranuma used a knife to stab Shimizu in over 10 locations, including her abdomen and back, on October 13, 2016. Shimizu was killed by hemorrhagic shock.

