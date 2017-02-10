MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police have arrested a 44-year-old male company employee in the theft of dozens of race queen uniforms from an automobile event in Sendai last year, reports Kahoku Shimpo (Feb. 8).

On September 18, Kazunori Furukawa, a resident of Matsudo City, Chiba Prefecture, allegedly stole 36 jackets and other pieces of uniforms for Weds Sport race queen employees from a tent of an exhibitor at a used car fair at Yume Messe Miyagi. The stolen merchandise was valued at approximately 1.11 million yen.

Furukawa, who has been charged with theft, admits to the allegations, according to the Sendai-Higashi Police Station.

On the day of the theft, the race queens were to participate in a talk event. In the absence of the uniforms, the women instead appeared in hastily arranged t-shirts.

Furukawa was apprehended in January at a custom car event in Chiba after a Weds Sport employee noticed that he looked similar to a suspicious person viewed in security camera footage taken at the time of the crime in Sendai.

A search of the suspect’s residence did not reveal any race queen uniforms. Police are now investigating the suspect’s motive for the crime, according to Nikkan Sports (Feb. 7).

Comment On This Article