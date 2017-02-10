C.W. Nicol’s pregnant daughter arrested for use of stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the daughter of noted author C.W. Nicol for the alleged use of stimulant drugs, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 9).

Police arrested Arisa Nicol, 31, who is pregnant, for the alleged use of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, after she tested positive last year.

The suspect has declined to comment on the allegations, telling the Shibuya Police Station she “wants to speak to a lawyer.”

In November, police were tipped off about drug use by the suspect. An analysis of the urine of the suspect provided a positive result for stimulant drugs. An investigative source tells Nikkan Gendai (Feb. 9) that she then “concealed her whereabouts” until being found by police in Shibuya Ward at around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

C.W. Nicol, 76, a resident of Nagano Prefecture, is the author of a number of novels, non-fiction works and essay collections in Japanese and English, many of which focus on the environment. The native of Wales received Japanese citizenship in 1995. He is currently undergoing treatment for rectal cancer.

“As a parent, I offer my apologies,” C.W. Nicol said through his agent, according to Sports Hochi (Feb. 10). “I am very surprised and sad.”

