Tokyo cops bust erotic photo studio featuring under-18 girls in Akihabara

TOKYO (TR) – A man was allegedly distributing child pornography featuring under-18 girls to his 7,000-member paid porn site, Tokyo Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday.

Between April and November 2016, Seiji Koezuka, 57, allegedly shot photos of school girls, aged 16 or 17, wearing tiny bikinis under a genre known as “non-nude erotica” inside a rented a studio in the Akihabara district and distributed the images online, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 8).

Koezuka, who has been charged with violating the child pornography law, admits to the allegations, telling police he “had income of 100 million yen over 16 years” from his paid pornography site moekko.net, which he ran under the name of Yu Koizumi, the Sankei Shimbun reported (Feb. 8).

Some 7,200 members were registered on his site as of November 2016, police said.

