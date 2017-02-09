Osaka cops: Man swindled 2 female doctors in ¥40 million marriage fraud

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in the swindling of a total of 40 million yen from two female doctors he met on a dating site, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 7).

In May of last year, Kyosuke Ishida, a car salesman, copied the medical license of one of the doctors, 29, and obtained a cash card in her name. He then is alleged to have fraudulently received five million yen using the card between July and September.

Between August and November, he allegedly defrauded the other doctor, 33, out of 20 million yen used in the purchase of a residence. He also allegedly stole 15 million yen in cash from a safe in her apartment.

Ishida, who has been charged with fraud and theft, denies the charges, telling the Izumiotsu Police Station that “it was done with the approval of the doctors.”

The suspect met the victims on a gokon (marriage-minded) dating site. In carrying out the ruses, the suspect forged a medical license for himself.

Under the premise that they would get married, he then told each of the victims that they would open “operate a clinic together.” He also lived with the victims.

In December, the 33-year-old doctor consulted with police about Ishida. During the investigation, the crimes against the other doctor surfaced.

