Hiroshima cops bust fraud ring suspected in swindling 400 persons

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have busted a fraud ring with members in the Kanto area that targeted hundreds victims with emails containing false claims, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 2).

Kazuaki Nakayama, 33, Sakiko Kameda, a 24-year-old resident of Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, and two other male suspects from Kanagawa Prefecture allegedly sent emails falsely claiming to be from wealthy individuals seeking to make large donations in return for the payment of small service fees.

Nakayama, who has been charged with fraud, denies the allegations, telling he “does not remember,” according to the Asahi Shimbun (Feb. 2).

According to police, the ring swindled at least 400 persons nationwide of out a total of 160 million yen. Between November of 2015 and the following February, a 52-year-old woman in Hirosaki City, Aomori Prefecture paid the suspects a total of 1.65 million yen via 15 bank transfers.

The matter came to light after a special cyber patrol of the Hiroshima Prefectural Police received one such email with false claims from the ring.

