Chiba cops: Man suspected in theft of 30 emergency generators

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old man suspected in the theft of dozens of generators used in times of disaster from storage areas, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 8).

Between July and September, Daiki Fuse allegedly trespassed into an emergency storage shed of a middle school in Yotsukaido City by smashing the shutter and stealing a generator.

Fuse, who has been charged with theft, denies the charges. “I don’t know anything about it,” the suspect is quoted.

Fuse’s involvement in the crimes emerged after a male accomplice, 24, currently under prosecution for theft, took a stolen generator into a second-hand shop in the prefecture.

Police are investigating Fuse and his accomplice in the more than 30 reports of thefts of similar generators in 15 cities and towns across the prefecture since June of last year.

