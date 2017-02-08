SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have re-arrested a university student previously accused of trespassing in the theft of more than 200 items, including women’s underwear and keys, which were used to repeatedly gain access to residences, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 7).

On 26 occasions over a two-year period ending in May of last year, Takeshi Asai, a 29-year-old resident of Shizuoka City’s Suruga Ward, allegedly trespassed into residences and stole about 130 pairs of women’s underwear.

In committing the crimes, Asai used a bicycle to search for residences with female occupants in which the front doors or windows for toilets were unlocked. He then trespassed inside to steal not only women’s under garments but also identification cards and pass keys, which allowed him to re-enter the premises and steal more underwear.

The suspect has been accused in the theft of a total of around 250 items, according to the Shizuoka Shimbun (Feb. 7).

According to the Shizuoka-Minami Police Station, Asai, who admits to the allegations, stole the identification cards “in order to understand who was wearing the underwear.”

Asai was first arrested on charges of trespassing after encountering a resident of an apartment in May of last year.

