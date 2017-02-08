Kanagawa cops bust slot parlor operating illegally in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have busted a slot parlor operating illegally in Yokohama, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 8).

At around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, police raided the parlor and arrested proprietor Hoju Nakamura, 20, and one other employee for providing customers with gambling on special high-return pachisuro (pachinko slot) machines deemed in violation of the law. Eleven male customers inside the premises were also charged.

Police also seized 47 machines and 700,000 yen in cash, according to Fuji News Network (Feb. 8). The machines — referred to by the name “yon go ki” — were banned in 2007 through a modification to the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

According to police, the parlor, which averaged about 30 customers per day, collected about 120 million yen in revenue since November of 2015.

A three-door entrance system and a security camera monitored persons entering the premises in an effort to prevent a raid by law enforcement.

