Ibaraki cops arrest 3 men in alleged gang rape of woman at love hotel

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested three men in the alleged gang rape of a woman at a love hotel in Tsuchiura City, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 8).

Over a three-hour period spanning over the night of December 29 and the morning of the following day, Satoshi Sugino, a 53-year-old company employee, and two other male suspects allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, aged in her 20s, inside a room of the hotel.

All three of the suspects, one of whom is the former boyfriend of the victim, deny the allegations, according to the Tsuchiura Police Station.

The incident took place after the four persons dined together at a restaurant. The suspects then brought the victim to the hotel.

Comment On This Article