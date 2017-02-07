Saitama cops nab elderly woman suspected in series of pickpocketing cases

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested an elderly woman suspected in a series of pickpocketing cases at supermarkets in Saitama City, reports Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 6).

At around 11:10 a.m. on Sunday, Yaiko Beppu, 81, allegedly stole a purse with about 1,600 yen in cash inside the bag of a woman, 77, shopping a fruit and vegetables section of a store in the Motocho area of Urawa Ward.

In committing the crime, Beppu used a scarf to conceal her left hand as she snatched the purse, an act witnessed by an employee in the section of the store. Outside the shop, the item was found inside the scarf during questioning by police. The suspect also admitted to the theft.

Police are also investigating Beppu for a number of similar incidents that have taken place at other stores in the area since December.

Comment On This Article