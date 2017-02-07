Osaka reconstruction official dismissed after arrest for theft of women’s underwear

OSAKA (TR) – The Osaka Prefectural Government on Monday dismissed an official tasked with supporting reconstruction efforts in the disaster-hit Tohoku area following his arrest for the theft of women’s underwear, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 6).

At 3:45 a.m. on November 12, Takeshi Hayasaka, 47, who presided over a town planning division in Iwate Prefecture, stole six items of women’s underwear from a coin-operated laundry machine inside an apartment building in Morioka City.

Iwate Prefectural Police arrested Hayasaka on charges of theft about two weeks later. “I couldn’t control my sexual desire,” police quoted the suspect, who was indicted on December 21.

A search of the suspect’s residence by police revealed between 50 and 60 items of women’s underwear, including stockings, brassieres and panties.

Hayasaka subsequently admitted to committing about a dozen thefts beginning in July of last year. A supplementary indictment was lodged in January.

Hayasaka had been on a one-year assignment in which he assisted with town planning projects in Rikuzentakata City and other areas as a part of reconstruction efforts following the devastation of the Great East Japan Earthquake of 2011. His assignment was cancelled by the Osaka government on December 21.

