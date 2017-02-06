Saitama cops hunt man suspected of bear-hugging young girls

SAITAMA (TR) – Police are hunting for a man in his 50s who bear-hugged a female elementary school student from behind before fleeing in Asaka City.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, the suspect grabbed the girl in her teens while she was playing at a park , and ran away from the scene after she yelled, leaving her uninjured, Nippon News Network reports (Feb. 5).

He was last seen wearing a black jumper, gray pants and a knitted hat, police said.

Police believe the man may be the same suspect in a case where a man bear-hugged a teenage high school girl from behind on a street about 1.6 kilometers away some four and a half hours later.

